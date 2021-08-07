Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Captain America: Durant makes sure gold medal stays with US

By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v5i3u_0bKcHzpA00

With the gold medal in jeopardy, the U.S. knew where to turn to protect it.

It could only be Captain America.

Even before he was wrapped up in a flag that looked like a cape, Kevin Durant played the part of a hero for the U.S. basketball team — again. And if the French wanted to leave with the gold medal, they were going to have to take it from his grip.

“He’s the guy who’s cool under pressure,” U.S. assistant coach Steve Kerr said. “He hits the big shots.”

That's what Durant did to close out the gold-medal game Saturday. With a three-point lead and under 10 seconds remaining, the Americans passed it in to Durant, who was fouled and calmly sank the two free throws with 8.8 seconds remaining for the final points in an 87-82 victory.

Durant finished with 29 points, just off the 30 he scored in the last two Olympic gold-medal games. The four-time NBA scoring champion is in the discussion as the best player in the league.

As for the best player in Olympic basketball, that debate seems to have ended in Japan.

“That’s a special, special man, and he carried this team like we needed him to, like he’s supposed to coming back for his third Olympics, all-time USA scorer,” said U.S. forward Draymond Green, Durant’s former teammate in Golden State. “There’s been a lot of great players to don this jersey, and he’s No. 1 and that’s a special thing.”

Durant, who passed Carmelo Anthony earlier in the Olympics to become the leading scorer in U.S. men's history, joined Anthony as the only three-time gold medalists in men's basketball.

Durant couldn't choose which Olympics is the most special, because to him they all are.

“I’m just happy to be here,” he said. “I’m happy to be part of this group for life.”

It might have been a group of silver medalists without Durant's greatness. Unlike his last two Olympics, when he played with Anthony and other experienced superstars, this was a team filled with international rookies, a team with a roster that wasn't set until shortly before the tournament.

While Durant could largely focus on being a scorer in his previous Olympics, the Americans needed him to be their leader this time. He showed his teammates what it took, with coach Gregg Popovich saying watching him was like “osmosis” for them.

“He’s not special because he’s so talented. It’s the way he works on his game is more impressive, the relationships he builds with his teammates,” Popovich said.

Durant was a constant comfort during nervous times for the Americans throughout the tournament. When the U.S. struggled early Saturday, Durant scored 12 points and had 21 by halftime.

“I think he’s the best scorer in basketball and he’s going to do what he does, especially on the biggest stage like the Olympic games,” France center Rudy Gobert said.

Durant takes tremendous pride donning the red, white and blue. And his commitment to USA Basketball has been invaluable.

Another flurry early in the third quarter after France cut it the deficit to four provided a double-digit lead, room it turned out the Americans would need to hold on for their fourth straight gold medal.

“Kevin Durant has been one of the great players ever to play for USAB,” outgoing managing director Jerry Colangelo said, getting choked up and adding, “he’s very special.”

Colangelo recalled meeting Durant while the forward was spending one season at Texas in 2006-07, inviting him to the U.S. training camp that summer. Durant quickly accepted.

“He said, ‘I’ll be there,’ and it’s never changed,” Colangelo said.

That's partly because Durant loves playing with guys he can only watch and compete against during the NBA season. He said each team he's been on — including a gold medal-winning squad in the 2010 world basketball championships — builds a bond that always remains.

It's unknown if he could had played had the Olympics been held as scheduled in 2020. Durant had ruptured his Achilles tendon in the 2019 NBA Finals and sat out the 2019-20 season. He was working his way through rehabilitation when the Olympics were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Given an extra year, Durant signed on again even after a difficult NBA season. He battled a hamstring injury that limited him to just 35 games before his Brooklyn Nets lost a grueling seven-game series against eventual champion Milwaukee in the second round of the playoffs.

He's going to be staying with the Nets for the long term after agreeing to a four-year, $198 million contract extension hours before the gold-medal game.

Durant didn't rule out joining the Americans again in 2024 in Paris, when the French would surely love to avenge this loss on home soil.

France beat the U.S. in the opener of these Olympics and nearly beat the U.S. again Saturday, further proving that the world's best teams are catching up to the Americans.

Nobody, though, is catching up to Durant on the world stage.

“He’s fearless. I’ve said it before: He’s the most skilled basketball player ever. I mean that,” Kerr said. "There’s nobody that’s his size, 6-11, that combines shooting and ballhandling skills and athleticism. You’ve never seen it before.

“So, this tournament was a perfect example of why you need the best players to win and win championships. And Kevin is the best player in the tournament.”

———

Follow Brian Mahoney on Twitter at https://twitter.com/briancmahoney

———

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

364K+
Followers
94K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Jerry Colangelo
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Gold Medal#French#Americans#Nba#Usa Basketball#Usab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
Dirt

Kevin Durant Lands $15.6 Million Hidden Hills Mansion

Kevin Durant still has off-season love for Southern California, it would seem. Two summers ago, the perennial All-Star bounced out of his oceanfront Malibu villa, selling the $12.2 million house to “CSI” television franchise creator Anthony Zuiker. A professional move from the NBA’s Golden State Warriors to the Brooklyn Nets soon followed. But now Durant is back, and the 32-year-old holds the keys to a $15.6 million mansion in Hidden Hills, a celebrity-packed guard-gated city in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley.
NBAInternational Business Times

NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets To Pursue Kevin Durant 'Rival' – Report

The Brooklyn Nets may have a stellar cast, but they still need to take in some role players if they are to be competitive. One name that the team may look into is P.J. Tucker, the workhorse who recently won his first NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks. The 36-year-old’s...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant reveals truth on if Warriors’ Stephen Curry made him better

It looks like Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has nothing but fond memories of his time with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. During a recent talk using Twitter Spaces, Durant was asked whether playing with Curry made him better during their time together. The Nets star didn’t hold back in his ultimate praise for Steph, saying that the All-Star guard makes everyone better. He did point out, though, that it worked both ways on him and Steph when they teamed up, per Monte Poole of NBC Sports.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Reacts To Team USA Winning Gold Medal

Their path to the gold-medal match wasn’t easy, but the United States managed to overcome a lot of adversity and finish on top of the world at the Tokyo Olympics. On Saturday morning, Kevin Durant led Team USA to an 87-82 win over France in a highly-anticipated rematch. France won the initial meeting during pool play, but Rudy Gobert and Co. were unable to replicate that performance.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan And Shaquille O'Neal Are The Only Players Who Have 3 Championships And 3 Finals MVPs In A Row

Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal are regarded as two of the greatest players to have ever lived and occupied the top-10 all-time list for the majority of fans and pundits. While each player had different playing styles, they were dominant in their respective eras and hold an achievement that isn’t shared with any other player besides them. Jordan and O’Neal are the only two players in NBA history with 3 championships and 3 straight Finals MVPs to their resumes.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant picks the player who will one day smash his Team USA Olympic record

Despite not having the best talents the NBA has to offer, Team USA is still an incredibly deep talent. Anyone can explode on any given game for the Americans in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and on Saturday morning, it was Jayson Tatum’s turn to come out of the shadow and rip an opponent apart. In this case, the victim was the Czech Republic, who fell prey to Kevin Durant, Tatum, and company to the tune of a 119-84 score.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets’ Kevin Durant roasts Team USA teammate, Bulls guard Zach LaVine on IG live at the Olympics

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant just won’t let his Team USA teammate and Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine off the hook at the Tokyo Olympics. Durant went on Instagram live to document his Olympic experience and found LaVine as his favorite roast subject. KD poked fun at LaVine’s defense, giving Bulls head coach Billy Donovan a shoutout and a promise that he’ll have the high-flying guard finally play some defense.

Comments / 0

Community Policy