Fitzpatrick, the Washington Football Team, and Pressure

We're back with another look at 2020 data from Football Outsiders Almanac 2021 (now available!). Today we're going to look at quarterbacks and pressure—who faced pressure most often; who played best and worst under pressure; and who succeed or failed from a clean pocket. Sometimes when we get into these data pieces, no team really stands out, and it can be difficult to develop a narrative. This is not one of those times. When we talk about who was most affected by pressure in 2020, and whose pressure stats are most intriguing heading into 2021, it's clear that we're going to be talking about the Washington Football Team.