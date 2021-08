According to a recent report, there is growing pessimism surrounding Frank Vogel’s contract situation with the Los Angeles Lakers. “An extension was widely considered an inevitability in league coaching circles once Vogel joined a list of nine active coaches with a ring on his résumé,” wrote Marc Stein in a recent post published to his Substack. “Perhaps that extension is still coming, but there have been some increasingly pessimistic rumbles in circulation about Vogel’s prospects for a new deal or anything longer than a one-year extension.”