Friday the 13th Writer Victor Miller Explains Why He Hates the Sequels

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to horror movie franchises, Friday the 13th is one of the most famous in the world. For well over 30 years, masked killer, Jason Voorhees, has gone on to strike fear in the hearts of countless people. In addition to the first movie, there have been 11 others. The most recent, Friday the 13th, was released in 2009 and lots of fans are looking forward to another. As with any other long-running franchise, however, most people feel that the very first installment was the best. No one feels this way more than the writer of the original film, Victor Miller. He isn’t a fan of the sequels at all. Some people lay me quick to assume that he’s just hating because the franchise went on to be so successful without him, but that doesn’t seem to be the case at all. Keep reading to find out why Victor Miller hates the Friday the 13th sequels.

www.tvovermind.com

