Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

'Super-champion' Jrue Holiday caps 'hell of a summer' with Olympic gold medal

By Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

TOKYO — Somewhere in the bowels of Saitama Super Arena, where the U.S. men's basketball team had just won its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal with an 87-82 victory over France, Jayson Tatum found the "super-champion."

“This man is a super-champion,” Tatum said, slapping Jrue Holiday's shoulders, which have carried plenty over the last few months. “Super-champion. You feel me?”

July 20 in Milwaukee : Holiday and the Milwaukee Bucks win the franchise's first championship in 50 years .

Aug. 7 in Tokyo : Holiday scores 11 points in nearly 30 minutes to help the U.S. win gold.

Two days after the Bucks dispatched the Phoenix Suns in six games and hoisted the Larry O'Brien Trophy, Holiday, teammate Khris Middleton and the Suns' Devin Booker boarded a plane for Japan. The flight landed around 1 a.m. local time. That night, all three played against France in Olympics group play, an 83-76 loss that doubters of U.S. basketball supremacy used as an opportunity to pounce.

The Americans won every game since, with Holiday assuming a spot in the starting rotation and playing a key role along the way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rExsW_0bKcFmNh00
Kevin Durant and Jrue Holiday celebrate after Team USA's win over Japan in the gold medal game. Geoff Burke, USA TODAY Sports

"I guess me thinking about it and me telling y’all that story," Holiday said minutes after the final buzzer, "that’s a hell of a summer."

By winning the NBA title and Olympic gold in the same calendar year, Holiday and Middleton joined an exclusive group. LeBron James did it in 2012; Kyrie Irving four years later. Holiday and Middleton became the first pair of teammates to accomplish the feat since Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan did it as part of the 1992 "Dream Team."

"He’s a NBA champion," Holiday said of Middleton. "He’s an Olympic gold medal winner. He’s my brother, you know, us over these last few months has been crazy and we’ve done it together. I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else."

Draymond Green mentioned the sacrifices every member of the roster made, especially the trio who stepped onto the court not even a full day removed from their plane touching down in Japan.

"Coming from the NBA Finals," Green said, "which is draining enough itself."

Playing together for the first time without significant practice, as Holiday, Middleton and Booker did against France two weeks ago, was difficult.

"We were going through practice every day, building that camaraderie," said Holiday, who finished with 11 points, five rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot in the gold-medal game. "Being able to meet (France) again in the gold-medal game was good for us."

Green called Holiday "probably the best on-ball defender that the NBA has to offer."

"Him coming to this team, keeping his commitment, was one of the main reasons we’re sitting here as gold-medalists," Green said. "When you got a guy like that you can put on every team’s best guard it makes it difficult for them."

Evan Fournier torched the U.S. for 28 points in the first matchup but went 5-for-15 from the field (16 points) in the championship. A lot of that had to do with the ball-pressure Holiday supplied, Green said.

"Everybody he guarded, he made them uncomfortable. When you got that type of guy at the point of attack, for the rest of us that’s behind him, it makes it a lot easier, because he’s essentially directing their guys where we want them to go," Green said. "So it was special for me as someone who loves defense. It was special to play with someone that’s at the level of defender that Jrue Holiday is."

U.S. women's team: Legends Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi in position to go out in style

MSaturday in Tokyo: Nelly Korda wins women's golf tournament in Tokyo as USA sweeps both golds

Holiday stole a pass and had a fast-break dunk that extended the U.S. lead to seven points with about five minutes left after France had cut into the Americans' double-digit lead in the beginning of the quarter.

Green didn’t mean to underplay Holiday’s importance on offense, either. But he compared defense to bending a fence so the offense can knock the proverbial barrier down.

"(Holiday) bent every team’s fence from the time he stepped off the plane," he said. "We weren’t able to capitalize it in the first game, but we were able to capitalize on it for the rest of them. And so he was extremely special and we couldn’t have done this without him."

The husband of former U.S. women's national soccer team star Lauren Holiday, who won a World Cup and two Olympic gold medals, Jrue Holiday was asked if he has any leverage in household bragging rights now.

"No. No, I don’t," he was quick to say. "My wife has two gold medals."

Maybe the Holidays will both have a matching set in three years. First, Jrue Holiday can get some sleep.

Follow Chris Bumbaca on Twitter @BOOMbaca .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Super-champion' Jrue Holiday caps 'hell of a summer' with Olympic gold medal

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

215K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Lauren Holiday
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Scottie Pippen
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Phoenix Suns#Americans#Team Usa#Usa Today Sports#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
USA Today
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
Country
Japan
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Milwaukee Bucks: A perfect summer for Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Milwaukee, Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, Phoenix Suns, Sweet Valley High, Michael Jordan, National Basketball Association. (Photo by Aris MESSINIS / AFP) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images) It would be difficult to have a better summer than what Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday...
NBAfoxwilmington.com

Kevin Durant, Draymond Green were ‘drunk’ during Team USA celebration

United States men’s basketball players Kevin Durant and Draymond Green were seen celebrating during the team’s bus ride to the airport after the U.S. defeated France and won gold at the Tokyo Olympics this month. Green posted a series of Instagram videos to social media highlighting the team’s celebration. Durant,...
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles's Post-Olympics Hairstyle Has Summer Written All Over It

Simone Biles recently made her way back to the states after supporting Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this month and she's already rocking a new hairstyle. Shortly after making it home, the athlete shared a few snaps of her new hairstyle — waist-length knotless box braids with wavy ends — via Instagram, and we can't think of a more perfect style to round out the summer with.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant And Draymond Green Call Out LeBron James After Winning Gold

In the moments following Team USA's Gold Medal win on Friday, players began their celebrations right away, taking to social media almost immediately to share the aftermath of their victory. On the team bus, Draymond Green gave us all a sneak peek behind the scenes as he captured some of...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins Responds To Draymond Green’s Blunt Message

Kendrick Perkins was a topic of conversation following Team USA’s gold medal win over France this weekend. Perkins had previously critiqued Team USA men’s basketball several times, especially after USA’s early exhibition losses to Nigeria and Australia. Several player, like Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, didn’t forget what Perkins had to say.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers Rumors: Ben Simmons will be in training camp this fall

“For the Philadelphia 76ers, all eyes turn to Damian Lillard now that the draft and free agency are in the rearview mirror.”. These words, paraphrased ever so slightly for SEO purposes, belong to Derek Bodner, the senior Sixers staff writer for The Athletic and one of the better all-around guys at what he does. If you care to read even more of his words on the subject, please feel free, though it won’t be free per se, as the story does require a subscription to read, but if not, I imagine you can assume its contents based on the headline alone.
NBAFOX Sports

Charles Barkley explains why he ranks Michael Jordan over LeBron James

Charles Barkley never won an NBA title, but that won't stop him from weighing the value of other greats' championship résumés. In Sir Charles' court of opinion, superstars who hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy with their original teams rank ahead of those who join forces with other stars to form a superteam.
NBAYardbarker

Just Behind Cavs' LeBron James And Lakers' Kobe Bryant And More Than Thunder's Kevin Durant, Nuggets' Carmelo Anthony And Hornets' Chris Paul In Points Per Game? Remember Danny Granger's 2009 Season?

How could an Indiana Pacers fan forget the season Danny Granger had in 2008-09? The All-Star forward averaged 25.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and was a force on the defensive end averaging 1.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. The Pacers had not had a player average more points than that...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Andre Drummond is an upgrade over Dwight Howard

In the NBA, you win with star power. Sure every now and then, you’ll see a team go on an improbable run with a collection of role players, but over the past decade, there hasn’t been a single NBA champion without an All-Star player leading the way, with two, and sometimes even three more filling out their supporting cast.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trade rumor rankings: Danilo Gallinari, Ben Simmons and more

With 2021 NBA free agency all but wrapped up, everyone’s eyes will now turn to the trade market, which could be where we see the next major move of the offseason happen. There have been multiple huge names bandied about on the trade market for weeks, even months, so it won’t be a huge surprise to see a big trade come to fruition before training camp tips off in a bit over a month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy