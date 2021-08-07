132 Kester Dr
Live the lavish lifestyle in this beautifully updated lakefront home. Take in the panoramic views of Moss Lake from the incredible outdoor entertainment oasis or from the many decks and windows while enjoying the well-appointed interior. With 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms, two kitchens, game room, exercise room, living areas and dining room, the indoor space meets all your needs. Multiple outdoor entertaining areas include a gourmet kitchen with a built-in grill, bar, and conversation areas, multiple fire pits for friends to gather, 5-hole putting green with white sand bunker, salt water pool, and private hot tub. More fun awaits at your personal boathouse with electric lifts for boat and jet skis. This home has everything you could want to enjoy life on the lake. 30 minutes to Charlotte, near Blue Ridge mountains and ski resorts, and only 3 hours to the beaches--escape it all and enjoy life to its fullest.www.jollyrealtygroup.com
Comments / 0