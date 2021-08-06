Cancel
Robert Saleh lays out expectations for New York Jets cornerbacks

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lack of a proven force in the New York Jets’ cornerback group didn’t stop Robert Saleh from clearly defining his expectations. The macabre gift of the New York Jets’ 2020 season was that things became so dire that any move they made over the offseason could’ve been viewed as an improvement. But the Jets’ offseason to-do list could stretch from one end zone to the other after a disastrous two-win season. Even with a cap space surplus, some area on the modern depth chart was going to be neglected and prevent the Jets from becoming immediate contenders.

