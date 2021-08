There’s no torch to pass at the Neon Grill–but the burger-flipping spatula is in new hands. Camille Radde, husband Scott Radde and their son James Radde are the new owners of the Niles Avenue landmark. They’re only the second owners, having purchased the Neon Grill from founders Cindy and Dale Haigler on August 1. The Haigler’s created the place and ran it for 29 years before thinking about retirement.