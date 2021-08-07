South Haven & Market Van Buren team up to target economic development

The South Haven City Council has voted to enter into a one year agreement with Market Van Buren for economic development services. Market Van Buren says the partnership will mean help for the city in the areas of business engagement, grant development, industrial property development, and government affairs. The partnership is for a one year trial basis, and then the city will reevaluate. Market Van Buren says the action “closely aligns with the goals of South Haven’s Economic Development Strategic Plan and City Council’s other priority economic development efforts” as the city looks to retain and attract businesses. Market Van Buren Director Zack Morris says the organization looks “forward to supporting both the city in its endeavors to strengthen the local economy and community businesses in their pursuit of continued growth and resilience.”