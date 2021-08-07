1239 N 138 St
Opportunities like these don't come often.. don't miss this incredible home in desirable Linden Estates. From the stately curb appeal and beautiful landscape, this story and a half walkout offers you everything you have been looking for, including privacy and a pool! From the moment you enter you will note the top of the line finishes, the doors, the high ceilings, the light fixtures, the flooring and more. Home is set up for entertaining as well as everyday family living. Main floor features include large open kitchen with walk in pantry, top of the line appliances and beautiful counters and cabinets, open hearth room, screened in porch, office, and dining room. The large main floor master offers a spa like bath and extra large closet. The windows throughout showcase the private backyard and pool. Don't miss the hidden room upstairs and the large bedrooms and the LL features an open floorplan, wet bar, plenty of storage and a bedroom.
