1239 N 138 St

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpportunities like these don't come often.. don't miss this incredible home in desirable Linden Estates. From the stately curb appeal and beautiful landscape, this story and a half walkout offers you everything you have been looking for, including privacy and a pool! From the moment you enter you will note the top of the line finishes, the doors, the high ceilings, the light fixtures, the flooring and more. Home is set up for entertaining as well as everyday family living. Main floor features include large open kitchen with walk in pantry, top of the line appliances and beautiful counters and cabinets, open hearth room, screened in porch, office, and dining room. The large main floor master offers a spa like bath and extra large closet. The windows throughout showcase the private backyard and pool. Don't miss the hidden room upstairs and the large bedrooms and the LL features an open floorplan, wet bar, plenty of storage and a bedroom.

Economy
Real Estate
Stark County, OH

Brick Bungalow, antiques, furnishings, and misc.

Plain Twp. – Plain Local Schools – Meyers Lake Area – Stark Co., OH. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. Location: 4320 LAKE HEIGHTS RD. NW, CANTON, OH 44708 Directions: Take Whipple Ave. north of 12th St. to Lake Heights Rd. then east to address. Watch for KIKO signs.
Milwaukee, WI

2446-48 N. Holton St.

1st floor 2 bedroom in Riverwest - This beautiful Riverwest four family features 2 bedrooms in each unit. Front units are spacious and feature a formal dining room and living room. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Energy efficient vinyl windows in all four units along with high efficiency furnaces. Each unit has it's own porch/deck. Full basements with laundry hookups. On a bus route and conveniently located near downtown, UWM, MSOE and Marquette, shopping, restaurants and night life.
Real Estate

9 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $1,795,000

An elegant tree lined street provides the backdrop for this amazing St. Leonard’s Tract beach block estate situated on a huge 50' x 125' lot. With four floors of living space, nine bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, 1000 sq. ft. of professional office space AND room for a FABULOUS POOL, the possibilities are endless! Beautiful hardwood floors, crown molding, and high ceilings accent the home. The open layout features a sun-filled living room, complete w/ built-ins & a marble fireplace, a huge formal dining room, home office, and spacious eat-in kitchen. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and an adjacent sunny breakfast room with doors out to the back deck. The 2nd floor includes two sizable bedrooms that share a private deck with ocean views! There is also a principal bedroom complete with a stunning bathroom, walk-in closet, and private deck. The 3rd floor features three additional bedrooms and a shared full bathroom. An added bonus is the fully finished lower level, which is currently being used as a doctors office. It includes 4 rooms, a massive living area, full bathroom, laundry room, & ample storage space. There are also two outdoor entrances. Lastly, exterior highlights include a large fenced yard with room for a pool, outdoor shower, detached 1.5 car garage with a bedroom above, and a driveway that parks up to 4 cars! This fabulous home is steps away from the beach, boardwalk, and Ventnor pier, making for the perfect summer getaway or year round home.
Madison, WI

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $520,000

Beautiful 3 BR/2.5 BA home in Parkwood Hills. Features LR w/ vaulted ceiling, Gas Fireplace & Birdseye maple flooring. Hardwood floors though out main level. Eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, half bath plus a 1st floor office leading to 3-season porch and private backyard. All 3 bedrooms on 2nd level including 2 full baths. Large primary bedroom (21x11) with ensuite bath plus extra storage closet that can be turned into a walk in closet. New front steps and backyard paved patio (2019), Fridge (2019), Dishwasher (2021), Stove & Microwave (2021), Washer & Dryer (2018). Large unfinished basement ready for your future Rec room.
7920 Main St

5 car parking! Ok, now that we've got your attention. Be prepared to be amazed with this adorable 3 bedroom/2bathroom raised ranch that is nestled in the popular Ralston neighborhood. You'll fall in love with the open concept and spacious kitchen. The laundry room is located on the main level. Updates include newer windows, refrigerator, and AC. The master bedroom is located on the upper level and has an abundance of space. The fully fenced backyard offers tons of play space and has a shed to store your extra stuff. The extra parking pad in the driveway and 3 extra parking stalls in the back alley will give you tons of parking space for your guests. Enjoy fall nights on the deck and enjoy the peace and quiet.
4 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $600,000

Tucked away in a quiet neighborhood just north of Dakota Dunes is this 2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and an oversized garage. This beauty sits on a level 2.5 acre lot with a large garden area. Recent addition off the oversized garage of a 20 x 34 foot shop area which has furnace and AC. This area could have a variety of uses. Welcoming front porch leads to a 2 story foyer (5x10) with wood floor and open to stairs. Off the foyer on one side is the formal dining room with wood floor and on the other side is the formal living room with wood floor. The Great Room with woodburning fireplace is open to the kitchen with dining area. Kitchen has cherry cabinets, granite tile counters, large island, corner sink, double ovens, cooktop and 2 built in hutches with glass doors. This is open to the dining area with buffet area, large windows overlooking the well landscaped back yard as well as French doors to the private, covered brick patio. Main floor also boasts a library\den with bookshelves, a vaulted ceiling and French doors to the patio. Upstairs is the master bedroom with a master bathroom with jetted tub, separate shower, 9x5 WIC, and double vanity. 3 more bedrooms upstairs each with their own bathroom (2 are full and 1 is 3\4). Lower level has a family room and pool table room, a den and a full bathroom. There are 2 crawl spaces in the lower level. Notice the details in this home like the antique door knobs, lights in upstairs hall, all 6 panel oak doors and new oak trim. This home has 2 heat pumps and 2 AC, water softener stays, and there is a R\O system. Home has drain tile around the perimeter. Lot is sprinkled and that water comes from the well. Home has rural water...
19846 Emiline St

Impressive Custom Ranch walkout in popular Bellbrook neighborhood! 20 x 40 heated sport pool w/ salt water chlorine system. Sonos sound system interior & exterior! Outside bar & gas firepit! Open & Spacious main floor! Large living room area that leads to covered deck (over looks pool) Gourmet kitchen w/ open cozy hearth rm. Quartz counter tops, brass faucet & light fixtures; Large walk in pantry. Large laundry rm w/ built in cubbies, cabinets and counter space. Mn floor Primary suite w/ soaking tub, separate sinks, extra large shower & huge w/in closet. Mn floor office nook. Barn door entry to lower level. Entertaining wet bar with granite counter tops, wine fridge, dishwasher, refrigerator & plenty of cabinets. 3 rec room areas in lower level! newly finished game/hobby rm. 2 big bedrooms w/ Jack n Jill bath & an extra guest 1/2 bath. New 20k driveway. Bellbrook offers a 6000 sq ft Clubhouse, adult & kiddie pool, 24 hour fitness center, trails & parks. Millard Schools!
19601 Ridgeway Rd

You will love this walkout ranch 3 car home with no rear neighbors in Buccaneer Bay. The main level has an open concept with wood floors in the living room with 10 ft ceilings, fireplace and sweeping views. The large updated kitchen has ceramic tile floors, granite countertops, newer appliances, large pantry and opens to the oversized Timber Teck deck that spans the rear of the home. All three upstairs bedrooms have wood floors, ceiling fans and the master bedroom opens to the deck. All appliances stay and the laundry room has a sink. The ideal man cave on lower level is spacious with an updated bath, and wet bar. Newer furnace (2015) AC (2014) Roof (2019). The exterior views are lovely off the deck, has a sprinkler system and privacy feel. The home is close to Offutt AFB, and downtown Omaha. Easy to add 4th bedroom in basement. AMA.
13705 S 41st St

The stunning curb appeal of this 1.5 story beauty is just the beginning. Situated on 1.1 acres, this 5 bed|6 bath|3 car home has been thoughtfully remodeled in its entirety & meticulously maintained during the current owners' tenure. The 8-ft arched iron doors set the tone as you enter the dramatic 2-story entry boasting travertine floors. Gorgeous windows illuminate the living room & allow the picturesque scene beyond to draw you in. The home flows with ease of living for today's modern family with open living, spacious dining, & custom kitchen with room to create. The main floor master sanctuary offers a retreat in the spa-like bath or relaxation thru the private doors to nature. The lower level is made for entertaining-custom mahogany bar, pub cooler, charming wine cellar, inviting family room, game area, hobby center, & home gym. Gatherings easily flow to the captivating backyard with a peaceful waterfall, stone firepit, & several sitting areas to enjoy! No detail left undone!
13416 Seward St

Sprawling Linden Park 5 plus one Bedroom 2 story. Wood floors in Family room, Office, Kitchen, Dinette & Laundry on Main floor. Beautiful Office with built in desk, cabinets, wood paneling & French doors. Fireplace on each level. Formal dining has laminate floors . Hexagonal Gazebo breakfast area with wood floor. Maintenance free deck overlooking the swimming pool. Pool house has a bathroom & kitchen/bar area .Skylights in 2 of the upstairs bathrooms Roof & Siding replaced 2012. Spacious fenced family home in Millard school, great location, close to shopping & restaurants.
8779 S 25th St

MODEL HOME NOW FOR SALE!! Wow! Wow! Wow! Check out this one of a kind Sudbeck Homes! This 3100 sq ft ranch features a great room fireplace and feature wall, butler's pantry complete with a coffee machine, microwave, sink and refrigerator, Quartz countertops, barn door entrances to butler's pantry, and master bath, windows galore, huge finished walk out basement with kitchenette, covered deck, smart home technology and so much more! We have several plans, pricing and locations to choose from starting in the $300's so come check us out! House being sold as-is. OPEN: Sat/Sun 1-4pm and Wed 5-7pm.
8725 S 99th St

You will not want to miss this spacious ranch home! ZERO stairs needed to do laundry: washer and dryer on both floors! The finished basement is a mother-in law suite! Large jacuzzi tub in the master bath. New carpet in the main level bedrooms! The fenced in backyard has a large patio with amazing evening shade! Take your summer weekends back, HOA takes care of all lawn mowing and fertilization, as well as snow removal, and trash. New roof in 2018, main level painted in 2021, two gas fireplaces, sprinkler system updated in 2021, all appliances stay, including new main floor washer & dryer (2020), dishwasher and fridge (2019) bonus hobby/desk space in downstairs bedroom. Within a 5 minute drive is the brand new La Vista City Center, upbeat downtown Papillion, Papillion Landing, I-80, CHI Midlands hospital, Highway 370, Walnut Creek State Rec Area (dog park), two splash pads, and too many restaurants and stores to list! Within 10 minutes of Shadow Lake Shopping Center and Werner Park.
705 York Ct

Beaver Lake ranch home ready for it's new owner! This home offers a warm and inviting Great room with laminate/wood flooring, ceiling fans, opens to the sizable kitchen with solid surface counters, lots of cabinetry and counter space, adjacent to the dining area that will fit almost any table. Main floor Master offers a spacious bedroom, walk in closet, and full bath with corner tub. This home has allocated space for 2 additional bedrooms. Main floor laundry includes, cabinets, built in ironing board, and ½ bath,You will love the main floor Sunroom, warm and cozy and has a room full of windows, nice place to sit and relax in the evening or enjoy your morning coffee. Finished basement includes huge family room, full bath,and 2 additional rooms with closets but do not have egress windows. Situated in a cul-de-sac, private yard, flat yard and driveway, deck and an additional 20x20 detached garage.New furnace, heat pump and roof in 2020.
18122 N Sterling Dr

Awesome Fully Furnished Vacation Rental on the Golf Course! - This 3 Bedroom home is Fully Furnished and the most popular model in Sun City Grand. Stunning location near the Green with a long fairway and mountain views, fire place, and pristine interior. Sun City Grand is a age Restricted 55 + Retirement Community.The Kitchen has a gas range, built in microwave, large Refrigerator, Solid surface counter tops and a eat in kitchen area.The Master Bathroom is light and bright has a walk in shower and a large closet. The home has everything you need to relax and enjoy your vacation. Utilities are included (caps apply). There is a minimum 3 month Stay. $2000 Security deposit, $400 Cleaning deposit, 2.2% Surprise Rental Tax , No Pets! No Smoking!
5 N Street NW

Remodeled home with high ceilings and windows, great floor plan that includes an open dining and living area. Located in the heart of bustling DC, desirable section of the city so you are conveniently located close to shops, dining, metro and minutes to downtown and National airport. This 3-bedroom, 2 and a half bath home is spacious and great for entertaining! The house features 2 full baths on the upper level with a full en suite bath in the primary bedroom. In addition, the home has 3 charming gas fireplaces! It offers loads of character and light. There is 2-car parking available at the rear of the home. You have a one-minute walk to Republic Cantina Restaurant situated in the historic Chapman building. Simply a beautiful home and a must-see opportunity!
210 N Montford Avenue

ENCHANTING MOVE IN READY PATTERSON PARK ROWHOME WITH 3 FINISHED LEVELS! The main level features an inviting living room with a dining area, a Chef's kitchen with ample cabinet space, 2nd level den and spacious bedroom with a full bath, 3rd level with 2 additional bedrooms and 1 full bath, an unfinished basement that is perfect for storage and a rear yard with a private patio and a large fenced yard! Conveniently located close to Johns Hopkins and Patterson Park!
2504 N Rosemont St

Dont miss this beautiful Nies built home in Hawthorne with gorgeous landscaping all around. There is 4,353 square feet of space in this one-story ranch that features 11 ceilings on the main level and a full view out basement. The open floor plan on the main level provides a wonderful space for a family lifestyle with great space for entertaining. Enjoy the gourmet kitchen with large center island/eating bar, abundance of cabinetry with upgrades, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, electric induction cooktop (gas line is available in the future), large walk-in pantry, and open formal dining space. A huge refrigerator that you won't need to run downstairs anymore for 2nd refrigerator. The home has a split bedroom plan and main floor laundry room. The master bedroom suite features a double vanity with separate shower and tub and walk in closet. The view out basement can accommodate a large family room with space for a pool table in addition to the area with the HD projector and 110 screen. There are more entertaining opportunities in the basement with a large wet bar with a full-sized refrigerator. The basement includes a full bath, 2 bedrooms, and 1 bonus room (office or extra storage room) which can be considered a tornado shelter because of three side of concrete wall. The basement has an extra large storage/utilities room. Spacious 3 car garage features with full cabinet organization system and epoxy garage floor for easy maintenance and durability. The new impact 50 years resistive roof can provide a great savings on your homeowners insurance. Irrigation well, sprinkler system, Andover School District with Sedgwick County taxes, this one has it all!! Do not miss out! Schedule a private see the wonderful possibilities this home has to offer.
1047 N Lakewind St

Vacation 365 days a year in this wonderful Condo ~~ Lake view from three levels -- includes Paddle Boat for visiting and exploring small "Gilligan's Island." ~~ Picnic Table stays ~~ Well kept 2 BR, 2 Bath with 3rd BR possible in lower level Family Room ~~ HOA dues take care of any upkeep including all Exterior Maintenance, Exterior Insurance, Trash, Lawn Care & Snow Removal ~~ Wonderful location, close to downtown and easy access to I-235. Enjoy the easy life with this home.
1204 N 37th St, Richmond City, VA 23223

House to be built! Located in one of the quietest blocks of Church Hill with very low traffic this high quality built home offers a charming full front porch that welcomes you into an open floor plan featuring wood floors throughout the 1st floor, 9 ft ceilings on 1st & 2nd floors. The spacious living room is open to a stunning kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wall oven, cook-top and also opens to the family room. The huge family room boasts a cozy living space, fireplace, dry bar and double doors to a deck and patio. This is a perfect place to entertain! Three generous bedrooms and a laundry room on the 2nd floor. Master bedroom with walk-in closet & beautiful full bath. Jack-n-Jill bathroom between 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Special Features in this home includes: Front covered porch, 2 zone HVAC, hardie Plank siding, lots of storage throughout, two off street paved parking and private fenced backyard, irrigation system.
8715 N 72nd St, Milwaukee, WI 53223, USA

Come take a look at this very comfortable condo in a great location. With 3 bedrooms upstairs and a full finished basement there’s plenty of room for everyone. Living room is nicely sized and is washed with plenty of sun. This condo is a great size for someone just starting out or looking to downsize. This home is ready to be moved in immediately. The condo also has very nice amenities with a clubhouse and pool. Set up a showing before it’s gone.

