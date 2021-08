* The Cincinnati Reds swept their weekend series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at GABP. The Big Red Machine won (10-1) on Friday, as Tucker Barnhart, Jesse Winker and Jonathan India each homered for the Reds. On Saturday, Cincinnati won (11-3) over the Pirates as Nick Castellanos, Jesse Winker and Joey Votto each homered for Cincinnati and in Sunday’s finale, the Reds defeated the Pirates (3-2) as Jesse Winker drove in two for Cincinnati.