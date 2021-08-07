Barria scheduled to start for Angels at Dodgers

Barria (2-0) earned the win Saturday versus the A's after giving up four hits and a walk over 6.2 innings. He recorded three strikeouts. Barria surrendered only two hits through six frames, and he was pulled with two outs in the seventh after Oakland loaded the bases on two singles and an error. It was the right-hander's second straight turn through the rotation, and he's pitched well in both outings with only two runs allowed across 13.2 innings to notch a pair of victories.