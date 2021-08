SAN ANTONIO -- UTSA soccer has added Aidan Reagh as its new volunteer assistant coach and performance analyst, it was announced by head coach Derek Pittman on Friday. "It was never going to be easy losing two quality staff members this summer, in both (volunteer assistant coach) Cory (Marr) and (associate head coach) Carl (Goody)," Pittman said. "They both did a lot to progress our program forward over the last 18 months or so, but we are really excited to announce the addition of Aidan Reagh. I am always looking for innovative ways to move our program forward and develop our players in an efficient manner and Aidan is going to be able to help us do that.