Arizona State

Arizona Today: Interview with Arizona Senator Sonny Borrelli

By Lyle Rapacki, host of Arizona Today
prescottenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Lyle Rapacki discusses with Arizona Senator Sonny Borrelli the preliminary findings that were reported to the Senate, the actual evidence that the audit has found, and the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors’ extremely rude letter to the Arizona Senate and their continued refusal to hand over the routers and other items requested in the subpoenas. Sen. Borrelli has contacted the AZ Attorney General to look into the matter.

Comments / 8

