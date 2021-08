(The Center Square) – Pandemic travel restrictions between the U.S. and Canada have come at the expense of Washington's border communities. The U.S. borders with Mexico and Canada will stay closed to nonessential travel through Aug. 21, according to documents published in the Federal Register. Federal officials said the move is necessary in light of rising COVID-19 cases in the three countries and the threat of the disease's more contagious delta variant, which now accounts for 83% of all new cases.