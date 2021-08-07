Cancel
Telecoms Market May See a Big Move | Bharti Airtel, Verizon, Vodafone Idea

atlantanews.net
 6 days ago

Latest survey on Global Telecoms Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Telecoms. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Telecoms market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Nippon Telegraph?Tel, Vodafone Idea Limited, China Telecom, Taiwan Mobile, SK Telecom, Bharti Airtel, Verizon, Deutsche Telekom, KT Corporation, AT&T, Advanced Info Service, KDDI, Softbank, Koryolink, SingTel, Chunghwa Telecom & China Unicom.

www.atlantanews.net

