Gift Card Market Worth Observing Growth | Incomm, Walmart, Seven Eleven

According to the new market research report "Spices and Seasonings Market by Type, Application (Meat & Poultry Products, Snacks & Convenience Food, Soups, Sauces, and Dressings, Bakery & Confectionery, Frozen Products, Beverages), Nature & Region - Global Trends and Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Spices and Seasonings Market is expected to grow from USD 21.3 billion in 2021 to USD 27.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2026. Globally, the spices & seasonings market is driven by the growing demand for convenience food products, clean label trends, and natural preservatives for the meat industry. However, the growing incidents of adulteration and contamination in the spices exported from developing countries such as India and China are prompting regulatory bodies in Europe and America to strengthen the safety regulations on imported spices and seasonings. Growth in food product innovations to incorporate natural ingredients, increase in demand for health and wellness products, and rise in demand for ethnic and authentic food products are emerging opportunities for the spices & seasonings market.