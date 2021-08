2019 Granite Pearlcoat Dodge Grand Caravan

The Mazda Miata is one of the most loved cars on earth. It’s no secret that the humble Mazda Miata can do almost anything well except carry four people and go off-road. This insane build doesn’t add a set of rear seats and instead utilizes a Subaru WRX drivetrain and engine to make it a rally monster for the road. The final build is a Miata that is somehow even more capable than a stock example delivering driving pleasure and fun on any terrain.