Food & Drinks

Snack Cake Breakfast Products

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese new Hostess breakfast snacks are arriving from the brand to help offer consumers a way to satisfy their hunger in the morning hours in a tasty way. The products come in the form of the Muff'n Stix and the Pecan Spins, which are both focused on offering consumers an easy, convenient way to enjoy a quick breakfast. Each one is crafted with premium ingredients and perfect for enjoyment while out of the house, commuting or even at the office.

#Commuting#Snacks#Breakfast#Convenience Stores#Food Drink#Hostess#The Pecan Spins
