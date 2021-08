The US and Europe are likely to work together on crypto regulation. ,,, and other cryptocurrencies have made a sharp comeback from their lows dropped to during the steep correction following the highs in April and May. Bitcoin plunged from $ 65,520 on April 14th to a low of $ 28,800 in late June, representing a loss of over 56%. Ethereum peaked at $ 4,406.50 in mid-May and tumbled to a low of $ 1,697.75 by the end of June, slipping even more sharply by almost 61.5%.