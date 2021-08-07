Cancel
83 COVID-19 Cases Linked to Michigan’s 2021 Faster Horses Festival

By Billy Dukes
 6 days ago
More than 70 people who attended last month's Faster Horses Festival in Brooklyn, Mich., have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and another nine were infected by that group of primary cases. The country music festival took place at Michigan International Speedway from July 16-18. Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Jason Aldean...

