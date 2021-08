Team USA Baseball faces a critical test on Saturday morning in its second group-stage game when it takes on South Korea in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The winner will get a playoff bye, after both won their openers against Israel. The Americans got off to a roaring start at Olympics 2020 on Friday morning with an 8-1 victory, while South Korea needed 10 innings and two hit batsmen to win 6-5 on Thursday. The South Koreans won the gold medal at the 2008 Summer Games, and the Americans took bronze. That was the last time baseball was played at the Olympics, and it won't be back in 2024.