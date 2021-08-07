Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne, Kimball, Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 02:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kimball; Morrill Showers with strong winds will impact portions of Cheyenne, Kimball and southeastern Morrill Counties through 200 AM MDT At 120 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers with strong winds along a line extending from 10 miles north of Lisco to 8 miles east of Gurley to 7 miles northeast of Potter to 9 miles south of Kimball Airport. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sidney, Kimball, Potter, Lodgepole, Dalton, Dix, Gurley, Sunol, Brownson, Colton, Lorenzo, Oliver Reservoir, Kimball Airport and Sidney Airport. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 8 and 76. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH