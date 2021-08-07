Fox News @ Night - Friday, August 6

MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, who has stuck with Fox News amid controversies that drove other advertisers away, has apparently had enough. “I am pulling all my ads of MyPillow on Fox indefinitely and immediately. Shame on Fox,” Lindell said Thursday during an appearance on his own livestream network. His exit isn’t due to anything controversial Tucker Carlson said, but rather what he claims Fox News won’t do. The right-wing pillow magnate, who has dedicated his post-2020 election life to trying to prove the fantasy that it was stolen from Donald Trump, said the network “refused to run [a MyPillow] commercial for our country,” prompting him to drop Fox altogether. (Dominion Voting Systems filed a lawsuit against MyPillow and Lindell earlier this year after the CEO falsely claimed that the company illegally tipped the election scales for Joe Biden.)