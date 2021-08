As a result of strong first half sales and rising average sales prices (ASPs), U.S. consumer technology revenue in 2021 is expected to surpass 2020 totals by 7% while unit sales for the year will see a 1% decline, according to The NPD Group. NPD’s latest Future of Tech report estimates sales for 2021 will reach over $113 billion, a 4% increase from January estimates. In 2022 and 2023 NPD expects revenue to be down year over year 7% and 4% respectively, and unit sales will see a 6% and 5% decline.