More on Chausson

Leon Botstein's recording of Ernest Chausson's only opera, Le Roi Arthus, (Telarc CD-80645), my first exposure to the work, introduced me to heavy echoes of Lohengrin and Tristan, but through a Gallic glass darkly, and with a prominent leitmotiv seemingly borrowed from Liszt's Les préludes. It's difficult to study this piece without seeing a score, or seeing it staged for that matter, but some characteristics of Chausson's style become immediately apparent; an obvious Liszt-Wagner influence on the chromatic harmony; diatonic melody shaped by folksong and chant; sensitive orchestration often with organlike wind sonority. In all these Chausson appears as a true follower of César Franck, no mere epigone, but a genuine original, and one of the founders of the modern symphonic school in French music. (Vincent d'Indy, another passionate and prolific disciple of Franck, was another of the founders, but Chausson's was the greater talent.) It was a substantial school whose offerings seldom made the grade in America, where Sibelius and Mahler eclipsed them. But the French symphonists were one of the springboards for the Impressionists that followed them; and Chausson was one of those who launched Debussy, the greatest non-symphonist of all. If you listen to the end of Act III of Debussy's unfinished Rodrigue et Chimène (it's recorded), you might think that Chausson could have composed it as an afterthought to Le Roi Arthus.