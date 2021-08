Loudoun United played host to a road crowd of sorts at Segra Field last week against Colorado Springs; Michael Edwards and 80 plus of his friends and family showed out to see the D.C. United Academy alum play his first pro game in the DMV area after his rights were traded to the Colorado Rapids. Edwards wasn’t the only Colorado player to have friends make the drive to see him, at least four other players had fans of their own. And while the environment was different, the result (a 3-1 loss) was the same for Loudoun.