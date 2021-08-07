Cancel
Idaho State

Rib Shack Barbecue Is A No-Frills BBQ Counter In Idaho That's Famous For Its Baby Back Ribs

Idaho Only
Idaho Only
Southern barbecue in Idaho? It’s not a misnomer. In fact, the Gem State is loaded with fantastic barbecue restaurants that serve up wonderful, saucy smoked meats. This no-frills destination in Eagle, Idaho is one of them. Rib Shack Barbecue may look pretty unassuming from the outside, but this place has garnered many accolades for its famous Kansas City-style barbecue. As you might guess from the restaurant’s name, the ribs are especially popular! Take a look:

Ask around for the best barbecue in Idaho and we bet you'll come across plenty of replies that mention Rib Shack Barbecue. Located in Eagle, this no-frills BBQ counter has definitely earned its reputation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04lAci_0bKc46N200
Larry/Google

Rib Shack Barbecue is all about traditional Kansas City-style, dry-rubbed meats that have been smoked "low and slow" for hours. Equipped with three wood-fired smokers, Rib Shack is serious about its BBQ meats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UV1nX_0bKc46N200
Jen B/Google

If it's your first time at Rib Shack, you have to get the baby back ribs. These award-winning ribs are their most popular item and they are just as tasty as they look!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kGoHQ_0bKc46N200
James Gordon/Google

The restaurant offers a variety of other amazing BBQ meats including brisket, burnt ends, pulled pork, chicken, and spicy tri-tip. They also boast over a dozen house-made sauces that incorporate different regional flavors, and yes, you'll definitely want to try them all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38iNgC_0bKc46N200
Cody Mendenhall/Google

The restaurant itself offers a fun, casual vibe that's perfect for family dinners. And when we say casual, we mean it - even your meal will be served up on paper. Who needs plates anyway?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zaEtD_0bKc46N200
Matthew Lopez/Google

Meat may be the star of the show at Rib Shack, but the side dishes are equally fantastic. Mac and cheese, smoked baked beans, and spicy potato salad are all worthy options. The smoked smashed potatoes - loaded with cheddar cheese, sour cream, and smoked bacon - are a must, though!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y4O2R_0bKc46N200
Cathy Nguyen/Google

Are you salivating yet? Rib Shack Barbecue specializes in serving mouthwateringly delicious BBQ in a no-frills setting. A flavorful, saucy paradise awaits, so check out Rib Shack soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i0xkS_0bKc46N200
Rib Shack Barbecue/Facebook

Have you been to this Kansas City-style BBQ counter in Idaho? Tell us about your go-to order in the comments below.

