Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

After latest suicide, the Vessel in New York City's Hudson Yards ponders its future

By By Eric Levenson, CNN
WTHI
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a December 2016 article for The Architect's Newspaper, journalist Audrey Wachs noted a glaring issue with the Vessel, the 150-foot-tall tourist attraction that was set to open in New York City's gleaming new Hudson Yards neighborhood. "As one climbs up Vessel, the railings stay just above waist height all...

www.wthitv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#New York City#Suicide Rate#Vessel#Related Companies#New York University#Nyu#Cnn
Related
Bronx, NYPosted by
Welcome2TheBronx

The Bronx: New York City's First Borough

It's a little-known fact that our beautiful borough of The Bronx was, in fact, the first borough of New York City although it wasn't called a borough until later. In 1874, the lands west of the Bronx River were annexed to New York County aka New York City, and was known as the Annexed District.
New York City, NYcityandstateny.com

School’s out, New York City Council’s in for Rita Joseph

Rita Joseph still introduces herself as Ms. Joseph – a habit that must be hard to break after 21 years teaching elementary school. She’ll now have to get used to a new title, New York City Council Member, after winning the Democratic primary for the 40th Council District in Central Brooklyn. Joseph, 51, is all but guaranteed to take the seat long held by Mathieu Eugene and become the second Haiti-born Council member to represent the heavily Caribbean district. However, that doesn’t mean that Joseph will be a continuation of Eugene’s office. “I was in the race with almost three establishments. I could say four,” Joseph explained. Assembly Member Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn supported her opponent Josué Pierre, Rep. Yvette Clarke and consultant Una Clarke backed Kenya Handy-Hilliard, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams endorsed Edwin Raymond and Eugene’s brother, Maxi Eugene. “I was - what would you say - the orphan in the race,” Joseph joked. “But guess what, I had people power.”
DesignHyperallergic

A Printmaker Memorializes New York City’s Architecture

SAN FRANCISCO — In the show Metropolis at Municipal Bonds, Austin Thomas uses bright colors and broad shapes to tell the story of the city. And particularly of Thomas’s home, New York City. Thomas’s prints are made on recycled materials. In an email to Hyperallergic, she said, “Vintage paper is...
Jersey City, NJhobokengirl.com

Jersey City to House Largest Film Studio in New Jersey

Cinelease Studios, a prominent film studio and production equipment company, will be opening New Jersey‘s largest studio located at 21 Caven Point Avenue in Jersey City. There are two parts to Cinelease Inc. There’s the production equipment company that was founded in 1977 and provides lighting and grip equipment, power distribution, grip trucks, expendables, and sound stages to both small and large-scale productions. It has the largest lighting rental inventory in the US.
Lifestylemarketresearchtelecast.com

The Vessel, the dark suicide story behind New York’s new icon

New York is a city that offers both tourism and its residents all the time new attractions and The Vessel is one of them. It is a construction located in the heart of Manhattan, which opened to the public in March 2019. However, this picturesque 16-story viewpoint was the scene of several tragedies: four people committed suicide there, the last of which was a few days ago and this forced to close the place temporarily.
New York City, NYPosted by
Architectural Digest

Can New York City’s ‘Vessel’ Be Saved?

When Heatherwick Studio unveiled the Vessel in Hudson Yards in 2016, the 16-story honeycomb had its share of detractors. Some criticized its $200 million price tag, while others complained it blotted out views of nearby arts venue The Shed or joked it looked like “a giant shawarma.”. No one predicted...
New York City, NYthegentlemansjournal.com

Scenes of New York City

I love New York. I’ve always loved New York. In fact, I’ve been obsessed with America for years. The Gold Rush. Cowboys. Skyscrapers. I’d been intrigued by the place ever since Listening to ‘Manhattan’ by Ella Fitzgerald in the car with my mum when I was about nine. I’d never been there of course, and I didn’t go until I was 20. By then, I felt I had a deep connection with the city built up from years of obsessing over it.
Gillette News Record

New York City gives its residents a choice: Inoculate or isolate

WASHINGTON — “Choice,” a word co-opted long ago as a euphemism for the right to an abortion, has been recommissioned by public officials as a means of persuading the 30% of Americans who are unvaccinated to bite the bullet and get their shots. Rather than resort to mandates, the idea...
New York City, NYsarahfunky.com

THE DIFFERENCES BETWEEN LIVING IN NYC VERSUS NEW YORK STATE

Have you ever wondered about the differences between living in NYC versus living in New York state? Even though both technically make you a New Yorker, living in New York State and living in NYC are not the same at all! In fact, for most of the world, when they think of “New York” they only think of New York City, not the state. However, New York City makes up less than 1% of the square miles of New York State.
New York City, NYcdcgamingreports.com

Will Cuomo’s fragile political future impact New York gaming issues?

The Standardbred Owners Association of New York (SOANY) and MGM, owner and operator of Empire City Casino and Yonkers Raceway, announced a significant four-year agreement on Monday that bodes well for the future of harness racing in Westchester County. The deal will also benefit the many North Jersey residents who cross the Hudson River every day to visit the nearest location of thousands of slot machines.
New York City, NYuticaphoenix.net

Covid-19 latest updates: New York City to require proof of

Covax, as of the end of July, had shipped more than 153 million coronavirus vaccine doses to countries, humanitarian agencies and other entities participating in the program, according to GAVI, the global vaccine alliance behind Covax. However, the program has faced criticism for the sluggish delivery of vaccine after pledges.
New York City, NYInsurance Journal

Calls for Suicide Barriers Went Unheeded Before Fourth Hudson Yards Death

The architects say they had designed safety partitions to deter suicides. The Community Board repeatedly urged Hudson Yards to install them. But when a 14-year-old boy leapt to his death from The Vessel this week, the developer, Stephen M. Ross of Related Companies, said he thought they had done all they could to prevent this latest tragedy.
Hyde Park, NYciachef.edu

Discover What Drew Artists, Writers, and Presidents to New York’s Hudson Valley

Check out Walkway Over the Hudson in Poughkeepsie, a repurposed railroad bridge that’s a pedestrian favorite. And now that you’ve worked up an appetite, Try a meal at one of The Culinary Institute of America’s student-run restaurants. (As of press time, American Bounty and the Bocuse Restaurant were open, along with the no-reservation Apple Pie Bakery Café.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy