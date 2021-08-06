Cancel
Golf

Boys Varsity Golf starts season strong with a 6th place finish at Brunswick Tee-Off Classic

medinaathletics.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe varsity boys golf team opened up the season with a solid 6th Place finish as part of a very competitive 20-team field at the Brunswick Tee-Off Classic at Pine Hills Golf Club in Hinckley. The Bees tied for 5th but lost out on a 5th player tiebreaker to Green. Junior Preston Trumpler led the way with an even-par 71. His score earned him 3rd place in individual honors. Senior Zach Parker shot a 76.

