Boys Varsity Golf starts season strong with a 6th place finish at Brunswick Tee-Off Classic
The varsity boys golf team opened up the season with a solid 6th Place finish as part of a very competitive 20-team field at the Brunswick Tee-Off Classic at Pine Hills Golf Club in Hinckley. The Bees tied for 5th but lost out on a 5th player tiebreaker to Green. Junior Preston Trumpler led the way with an even-par 71. His score earned him 3rd place in individual honors. Senior Zach Parker shot a 76.medinaathletics.com
