Boys Varsity Golf starts season strong with a 6th place finish at Brunswick Tee-Off Classic

Tuesday night’s match was an exciting one to witness, BG Lady Hornets had the chance to experience a very beautiful and challenging private Old Oakland course. Which used to serve as a Sectional course for HS girls. Mt.Vernon’s Alana was the match medalist, scoring 3 over par! BG senior Beth Petree shot a 64, Brooke Roeseller came in with a 66, and the 3rd Hornet, Lauren Shockley scored a 72. Hornets tee off again on Thursday 8/12 at another tough course in Shelbyville at 5 pm.