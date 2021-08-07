Cancel
King of the Road: Elliott looks to make mark at Watkins Glen

By John Josey jjosey@newstopicnews.com
News-Topic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to road racing, Chase Elliott has already shown he is not one to be trifled with. The 25-year-old has won six of the last seven NASCAR Cup Series road races, and he has the career record for road-race wins in sight. With the Cup Series returning to Watkins Glen on Sunday, Elliott can move into a tie for second place on the all-time road wins list and share some space in the record book with a couple of Hall of Famers if he takes the checkered flag this weekend. Tony Stewart has eight road wins, just one ahead of Elliott. Jeff Gordon holds the mark with nine career victories on road courses.

