Tire store gospel

 4 days ago

A recent program about the complexities of racism left me discouraged. Yet for a short time I also recently experienced how easy good race relations could be ... and I wasn’t in a church, civic club, classroom or a diversity workshop but in an unexpected place — a tire store.

