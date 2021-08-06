Don’t honk: See slow bison hold up line of traffic on Yellowstone Road

CHICAGO (CBS) — The National Park Service is proposing to charge an entrance fee for Indiana Dunes National Park for the first time, as well as six new backcountry campsites and a group campsite near the beach, and is asking for public comment. If approved, the entrance fees would begin on March 31, 2022: Per person/walk-in/bike-in/boat-in rate: $15.00, Motorcycle Pass: $20.00, Seven-Day Vehicle Pass: $25.00, Indiana Dunes National Park Annual Pass: $45.00 and Commercial Fee for a Motor Coach: $100.00. The National Park Service will hold an online public meeting on the proposed entrance fees via Zoom next Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m....