Angels' Raisel Iglesias: Collects 24th save

Iglesias earned the save against the Dodgers on Friday, pitching one inning and allowing one unearned run on two hits while striking out one. After the Angels tallied two runs in the top of the 10th inning, Iglesias came in to attempt to close things out. Things got dicey for the right-hander when Chris Taylor's two-out single put the tying run at second base, but Iglesias got AJ Pollock to ground out to end the game. The veteran closer is tied for fourth in the league with 24 saves on the campaign, and he has posted a 1.25 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and superb 33:2 K:BB across 21.2 frames while going 12-for-14 in save opportunities since June 23.