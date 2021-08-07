Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Angels' Raisel Iglesias: Collects 24th save

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Iglesias earned the save against the Dodgers on Friday, pitching one inning and allowing one unearned run on two hits while striking out one. After the Angels tallied two runs in the top of the 10th inning, Iglesias came in to attempt to close things out. Things got dicey for the right-hander when Chris Taylor's two-out single put the tying run at second base, but Iglesias got AJ Pollock to ground out to end the game. The veteran closer is tied for fourth in the league with 24 saves on the campaign, and he has posted a 1.25 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and superb 33:2 K:BB across 21.2 frames while going 12-for-14 in save opportunities since June 23.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raisel Iglesias
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#The Angels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Blue Jays: Vlad Jr. vs. Shohei Ohtani for the first time this week

Blue Jays fans can look forward to a long-awaited matchup this week come true between Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Shohei Ohtani. After finishing off their recent home stand with a dramatic come from behind victory over the Red Sox, the Jays went 9-2 at home. They have an off day on Monday before they start a road trip that begins in Los Angeles on Tuesday against the Angels.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Collects three walks, steals base

Ohtani went 0-for-1 with three walks and a stolen base in Thursday's loss to Oakland. The Angels managed only three hits in the contest, so Ohtani's ability to draw free passes in the contest went for naught. Still, the two-way star managed to contribute to fantasy squads by swiping his 15th base of the season. Over his past five games, Ohtani has drawn seven walks and stolen three bases in addition to slamming three home runs.
MLBMLB

Iglesias, McGee named July's top relievers

Angels righty Raisel Iglesias and Giants left-hander Jake McGee were named the Reliever of the Month Award winners for July on Monday. McGee is the first Giants pitcher to be named Reliever of the Month, an award that has been issued since 2017. The veteran left-hander was unscored upon in...
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Jose Iglesias: Slugs eighth homer

Iglesias went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, a walk, two total runs and two total RBI in Friday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers. The shortstop put the Angels on the board with a fifth-inning homer off David Price, and he gave his team its first lead with a run-scoring double to plate inherited runner Jo Adell leading off the 10th. Iglesias hasn't matched the unsustainable .373 average he posted over 150 plate appearances with Baltimore last season, but he has proven to be a capable bat for the Angels with a .273/.301/.391 slash line, eight homers, 44 runs, 38 RBI and four stolen bases.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves: Look Ahead To Free Agent Candidate – Raisel Iglesias

The Atlanta Braves are a lot better now than they were before the trade deadline. There is no doubt about it. One area that may be puzzling to some, is that only one relief pitcher was picked up at the deadline. It is true, the Atlanta Braves’ bullpen has been playing better as of late. Even with recent success, it is clear that the bullpen is an area of need, not just this season, but next as well.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Adam Eaton: Taking grounders at first base

Eaton has been getting reps at first base in anticipation of possibly being needed to field the position during contests in National League parks, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Jared Walsh (chest) has yet to be activated from the injured list, so the Angels are somewhat shorthanded at first...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

MLB roundup: Phillies' Zack Wheeler pitches 2-hit shutout

Zack Wheeler tossed a complete-game, two-hit shutout against his former team as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the New York Mets 3-0 on Sunday, completing a series sweep. Wheeler (10-6) continued to make a strong case for the National League Cy Young Award. He walked one and struck out 11, his sixth time this season striking out at least 10. He now leads the majors with 181 strikeouts.
MLBdodgersdigest.com

Dodgers 8, Angels 2: Bellinger & Pujols homer, Pollock stays hot

—— Reid Detmers made just his second career start today, and boy did he get welcomed rudely. Trea Turner started with a double, Max Muncy singled him home, AJ Pollock doubled to right, and Justin Turner grounded to short that resulted in Muncy scoring under the tag. After a double steal it was 2-0 with runners on second and third and nobody out, but Detmers rebounded with two strikeouts, intentionally walked Will Smith to load the bases, and then got Cody Bellinger to strikeout as well.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Jose Iglesias Is a Magician

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Jose Iglesias plays the position as beautifully as anyone has ever played it. That's not hyperbole. His artistry and unmatched imagination is largely under-appreciated but anyone who really wanted to could spend a half-hour reviewing some of the otherworldly and creative defensive gems he's collected. His...
MLBthecomeback.com

Ball girl wrecks fan on the field at Dodger Stadium, receives lengthy ovation

Fans on the field are usually fairly harmless, although there are exceptions. They’re almost always idiots and/or clout chasers, though, and they’re certainly disruptive. Today, one guy led most of Dodger Stadium security on a chase across the field, and none of them seemed likely to catch him before he made an escape into the stands or another pivot back onto the field of play.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Al Michaels’ Appearance

Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels made quite the appearance on Sunday Night Baseball this weekend. Michaels, who calls games for NBC, appeared on the Sunday Night Baseball telecast, featuring a game between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs. During his appearance, Michaels told some awesome stories. Michaels remembered a game...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Yankees who won’t be back next season if they miss the playoffs

If the Yankees don’t secure a playoff spot this season after their trade deadline dealing, expect these three figures to leave New York. The Yankees’ playoff hopes are in a precarious position. New York is 2.5 games out of a wild card spot with an outside hope of pinching the Rays for an unlikely AL East title.
MLBTrue Blue LA

What will the Dodgers do with Gavin Lux?

It feels like it’s been a while, but remember Gavin Lux?. Lost in the craziness of the trade deadline and everything that has gone on with the team over the last few weeks, the Dodgers have been without Lux since right after the All-Star break. Three weeks ago he hurt...
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Adam Eaton: Collects first steal as Angel

Eaton went 1-for-4 with a run and a stolen base in Sunday's 6-2 victory over the Twins. The veteran outfielder has notched double-digit thefts in four of his big-league campaigns, but Sunday's swipe was only his third (in three attempts) in 2021. He still boasts above-average sprint speed, but his .292 on-base percentage this season helps explain why he hasn't run more often.
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Racks up 24th save

Reyes tossed a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 24th save of the season in a 4-2 win over Cleveland. He didn't walk or strike out a batter but did hit Bobby Bradley with a pitch. He needed only 10 pitches (seven strikes) to breeze through the heart of...
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Returns to lineup

Peralta started in left field and went 1-for-3 in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Padres. Peralta had been held out of the starting lineup the previous three games before rejoining the starting nine Saturday. As the Diamondbacks evaluate younger talent, veterans like Peralta and Kole Calhoun could lose at-bats to Pavin Smith and Josh Rojas. Peralta has career lows in average (.249) and OPS (.710) through 389 plate appearances.

Comments / 0

Community Policy