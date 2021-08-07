Cancel
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Navigates through five frames

 3 days ago

Sandoval didn't factor in the decision against the Dodgers on Friday. He completed five innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four. The left-hander wasn't exactly sharp in the start -- he needed 96 pitches, 40 of which were balls, to get through five frames -- but he worked around seven hits and two walks to limit the Dodgers to two runs. Sandoval continues to function as a reliable arm out of the Angels rotation, as he has worked at least five innings in 12 straight outings dating back to May 22 and has registered a 3.04 ERA along with a 1.13 WHIP over that stretch. His next start is tentatively scheduled to come at home versus Houston next Friday.

