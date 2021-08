Since being named Green Bay Packers general manager, Brian Gutekunst has put together four draft classes. So far, it’s fair to say Gutekunst has a good record in the draft. Under Gutekunst, the Packers have drafted Pro Bowlers in Jaire Alexander and Elgton Jenkins, as well as rising stars in Rashan Gary and Darnell Savage. It was also Gutekunst who drafted Marquez Valdes-Scantling, a key contributor, as well as AJ Dillon and Jon Runyan Jr., two players set for greater roles on offense in their second seasons.