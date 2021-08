“Jesus answered them, ‘This is the work of God, that you believe in Him whom He has sent’.” -John 6:29. Do you ever consider what it is God wants you to do? I spend a good amount of time praying as I discern what it is God might want me to do. In fact, one of my biggest concerns for my life is that I will miss the work He has prepared for me. Yet read carefully our verse, which is Jesus’ response to those who asked, “What must we do to perform the works of God?” Those who asked had just experienced an incredible miracle of Jesus. They were of a large crowd which was fed by only a few loaves of bread. They were bent on working to earn more of this miracle bread. The crowd wanted to know what they had to do in order to get what they wanted from Jesus. Yet, Jesus wanted them to have an eternal perspective and work for things much greater.