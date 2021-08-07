CHAMBER CHAT: Ways to engage with the Chamber

I’m excited to share with you some of the various ways that businesses can engage with our Chamber of Commerce, and make the most out of their membership. Networking: Each month, the Chamber hosts an AM Buzz morning networking event. This informal event provides business and community leaders the opportunity to meet new people, and make new connections. There are also opportunities to make announcements about your business or organization. Also, we host a monthly Public Policy lunch, which is designed to inform and education you of things going on in the community. This involves announcements from elected officials and community leaders, as well as a presentation on a current local topic. This event provides another opportunity to network and make contacts. We encourage attendees to follow up with your new found connections in order to go from casual networking, to creating a real customer or client….a more meaningful relationship.