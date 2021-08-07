After latest suicide, the Vessel in New York City's Hudson Yards ponders its future

Rita Joseph still introduces herself as Ms. Joseph – a habit that must be hard to break after 21 years teaching elementary school. She’ll now have to get used to a new title, New York City Council Member, after winning the Democratic primary for the 40th Council District in Central Brooklyn. Joseph, 51, is all but guaranteed to take the seat long held by Mathieu Eugene and become the second Haiti-born Council member to represent the heavily Caribbean district. However, that doesn’t mean that Joseph will be a continuation of Eugene’s office. “I was in the race with almost three establishments. I could say four,” Joseph explained. Assembly Member Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn supported her opponent Josué Pierre, Rep. Yvette Clarke and consultant Una Clarke backed Kenya Handy-Hilliard, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams endorsed Edwin Raymond and Eugene’s brother, Maxi Eugene. “I was - what would you say - the orphan in the race,” Joseph joked. “But guess what, I had people power.”