Chippewa County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for Chippewa, Lac Qui Parle, Renville, Yellow Medicine by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 21:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities. Target Area: Chippewa; Lac Qui Parle; Renville; Yellow Medicine Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lac qui Parle, central Chippewa, northeastern Yellow Medicine and northwestern Renville Counties through 315 AM CDT At 215 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Moritz to near Sacred Heart. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Granite Falls around 220 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Madison. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 212 between mile markers 1 and 56. U.S. Highway 75 between mile markers 95 and 113. U.S. Highway 59 between mile markers 96 and 107. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Renville, MN
Renville County, MN
Lac Qui Parle County, MN
Granite Falls, MN
Chippewa County, MN
Madison, MN
Sacred Heart, MN
Yellow Medicine County, MN
