A waste coal-burning, crypto-mining pirate ship sets sail

Ambrose Branch Coal Company, Inc., P.O. Box 420, Coeburn, Virginia 24230 is applying to the Virginia Division of Mined Land Reclamation for a renewal of Permit 1500883, the site identified as the Cavenger Hollow Surface mine, to conduct mining and reclamation operations at the following location: At coordinates North 3,570,570.072, East 10,290,114.0037 4.5 miles South of Pound in Cavenger Hollow, near US 23. The site is located on the Pound quadrangle. The permit has 4 NPDES outfalls which would discharge into Cavenger Hollow of Indian Creek. The outfalls control surface runoff from the operational area consisting of 240.87 acres. The site and its monitoring points can be identified by viewing the Renewal Map in Sections 21.2 and 21.5. Any person with a valid legal interest which might be adversely affected by this proposal, or an officer or head of any federal, state or local government agency or authority, may within 30 days of August 20, 2021 submit written comments or objections concerning this application and may also request, in writing, that the Division of Mined Land Reclamation hold an Informal Conference concerning this application. A copy of the application materials is available electronically for public inspection at.
