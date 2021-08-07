Cancel
Madison, WI

4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $394,900

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowings start 8/6. VRM $394,900-$414,900. Gorgeous move-in ready ranch home within the Sun Prairie School District! Open concept floor plan features gorgeous LVT flooring, large living rm, sunny dinette and a mud rm off of 2-car garage with laundry. Spacious kitchen has corian counters, center island breakfast bar, SS appliances, gas range and a pantry cabinet. Large owner's suite has a tray ceiling, an en-suite bath with double vanity and a walk-in closet. 2 add'l main level bdrms are separate from owner's suite. Add'l main level bath has tub/shower combo. Finished LL provides huge living area, 4th bdrm, spacious bathroom and tons of unfinished storage space. Enjoy grilling out or relaxing on the spacious back yard deck, or take in neighborhood views from the charming front porch!

