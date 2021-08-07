Lora Wimsatt: Flying the friendly, storytelling skies

In a way, I like it when things go wrong, because that’s when you get the best stories. Even though I secretly do not believe airplanes can really fly, I have flown a couple of dozen times now. Most of those flights are pretty routine: You check in, print your ticket, wind your way through security, sit in a chair in the waiting area, line up according to the numbers on the poles, find a seat, listen to the safety presentation, take off, get a little cup of juice or soft drink and a bag of pretzels, land, wait for everyone to haul their bags out of the overhead compartments (which may have shifted during flight), climb up the exit ramp and go on your way.