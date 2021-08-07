Cancel
Family Relationships

Family honors patriarch's wish

By Jodi Camp jcamp@the-messenger.com
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLosing a loved one is always hard, but for the Tuner family, honoring Gary Turner’s wishes is helping them through the grief. Scott Turner, Gary’s son, said it was his father’s wish to one day sell his 1979 Chevy El Camino and buy his granddaughter, Alexandria Ipock-Groves’, 16, her first car.

