Family honors patriarch's wish

Im going to keep this short and simple, not unlike my cause. A little boy ive befriended in the park...actually, to give proper credit where its due, my dog befriended him, they only tolerate me because im old and can scarcely hear or see well enough to interfere with their fun very much. Anyhow, this little boy is a wonderful boy with wonderful parents, thought ive only met mom because dad is at one of his three jobs anytime im taking a leisurely stroll with my dog. They are quite poor, as is most of our inner city neighborhood. The boy is always sick, with something or other, and they have come here for his treatment at hopkins, so hes well cared for medically im sure. He wants to go to the beach and see the ocean. A humble request since its less than 4 hours away afterall. Neither parent has ever made it, so i doubt he will either if not helped.