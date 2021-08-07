Margot Robbie: Love Island’s a big part of my life

The title "The Suicide Squad" feels like a diss of the first movie in the series, simply called "Suicide Squad," and I am here for it. The 2016 movie was garish and unpleasant (thanks, Jared Leto!) but the new one with the article "The" is playful and funny. "The Suicide Squad" resembles a gorier, more profane "Guardians of the Galaxy," which is no surprise since it was written and directed by James Gunn, pivoting from Marvel to DC. He's so attentive to every detail in the new movie that even the intertitles that identify the settings are inventive and amusing.