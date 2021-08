Max Scherzer makes his Los Angeles debut, starting at Dodger Stadium against the Houston Astros on Wednesday night. The World Series champions got the 37-year-old ace from Washington in a mega-trade last Friday. Scherzer was 8-4 with a 2.76 ERA for the Nationals and is fifth in the NL with 147 strikeouts. The three-time Cy Young Award winner said he would prefer to remain in the National League when he becomes a free agent after the World Series, but will wait to see how things play out. The Dodgers are chasing San Francisco in the NL West.