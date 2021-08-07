Dog pool party Aug. 14

GREENFIELD — Take your pooch to the pool Saturday, Aug. 14 in an event to raise money for Partners of Animal Welfare Society. The annual P.A.W.S. pool party is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Riley Pool. Owners can swim with their dogs just before the pool closes for the season; children are welcome and must be accompanied by an adult. All fully-vaccinated dogs are welcome. Entrance is $12 per adult plus one dog, additional adults or dogs are $2; the maximum fee is $20.