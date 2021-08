The Fallen , Ada Hoffman (Angry Robot 978-0-857-66868-4, $14.99, 400pp, tp) July 2021. I should probably confess that I don’t remember very much of the detail of Ada Hoffmann’s debut The Outside, except that I enjoyed it and wanted to read the sequel. I read it before this endless year of our pandemic, after all, and so many other things have crowded my skull since. Now that The Fallen, its sequel, is here, I find to my good fortune I don’t actually need to remember all that much: Hoffmann has done a great job at making The Fallen easy to – ahem – fall into, even if you’ve only retained “cosmic horror,” “AI gods with no consciences,” and “attempted anti-god revolution.”