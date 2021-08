Hola, beautiful people of New Mexico. I have taken over the beer, wine and liqour coverage for the Albuquerque Journal. I’m replacing my colleague Rozanna Martinez, who has moved on with a new opportunity. I have two decades of experience in covering just about everything. I’m a huge fan of our local craft beer scene. I’ve been known to partake of a spirit or two, and many of you may have seen me out at a local brewery. If you are an owner or manager, and would like to see coverage of an event, collaboration or new release, you can reach me at ebriseno@abqjournal.com. I also welcome story tips from the public.