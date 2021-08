Mainers sure do love their zucchini, so we put together a list of ideas about the many, many ways to prepare it. The season will soon be upon us, when zucchinis will be everywhere, including at your office. It seems everyone who plants zucchini ends up with more of them than they can use, so they ask everyone they know, 'Do you need any zucchini?' If you've ever turned them down, think twice before doing it again.